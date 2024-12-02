Federal Bank partners with Kaleidofin to improve risk management





This collaboration will help Federal Bank strengthen its risk assessment and management capabilities, specifically for its microfinance loan portfolio. The aim is to expand the bank's outreach to the unbanked and underbanked customer segments in India.











The partnership aligns with Federal Bank's ongoing efforts to drive financial inclusion and provide technology-driven solutions to meet the needs of a broader customer base. By utilising ki view and the ki score, Federal Bank will improve its ability to assess the financial health of microfinance customers during the onboarding process. Additionally, the bank will improve its portfolio monitoring throughout customers' loan journeys, which will provide valuable insights to manage risk and support business expansion in the microfinance sector.





Technology-enabled solutions for scalable outreach

Federal Bank has been committed to ensuring that its services are scalable and technologically advanced, enabling broader access to financial services. The collaboration with Kaleidofin allows the bank to leverage cutting-edge technology to assess customer financial health and make data-driven decisions. This solution will improve the bank’s ability to serve customers in the informal banking sector, particularly those in underserved regions of India.

Kaleidofin is a fintech platform dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that ensures access to finance for everyone, everywhere. The company’s ki credit platform combines tools for credit health assessment (ki score), risk management (ki view), and capital structuring capabilities, creating tailored financial products for individuals and small businesses. By using these tools, Kaleidofin aims to unlock financial opportunities for customers, particularly women entrepreneurs, across India.

With this partnership, Federal Bank and Kaleidofin are working together to close the financial gap for millions, including underserved groups such as women and small businesses in the informal economy. Through the use of responsible, data-driven lending practices, the collaboration will help facilitate financial inclusion and expand access to crucial financial services for those who need it most.