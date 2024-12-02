Featurespace, TSYS to help issuers in fighting transactional fraud

Foresight Score is a fraud and risk scoring tool that incorporates machine learning to help issuers to fight transactional fraud. The tool was built in partnership with Featurespace and relies on their adaptive behavioural analytics platform ARIC.

Featurespace’s machine learning ARIC platform detects anomalies in individual behaviour for fraud and risk management.

Total System Services (commonly referred to as TSYS) is a credit card processor, merchant acquirer and bank credit card issuer, providing payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics technology and services with specialities in fraud prediction and prevention. For more information about Featurespace, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.