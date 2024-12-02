Featurespace to safeguard goHenrys customers

Featurespace is a machine learning adaptive behavioural analytics fraud prevention company, and its real-time, machine learning ARIC platform detects anomalies in individual behaviour for fraud and risk management. The platform will be integrated into goHenry’s system to provide transaction monitoring and fraud detection across the entire customer journey.

goHenry was founded with a mission to make the next generation of young people better at managing their money. It is a subscription service, which provides 6 to 18 year olds with a prepaid debit card and app with unique parental controls. Parents can use the app to manage pocket money, set spending limits and rules on where the card can be used.