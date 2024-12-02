Featurespace selected for tech companies network programme

The company believes that their entry into the Future Fifty reflects their clients’ need to protect their own customers with machine learning fraud prevention. Their machine learning ARIC platform monitors individual behaviour and detects anomalies to manage risk and automatically identify new fraud types as they emerge.

The Future Fifty recognises 26 new entrants each year, identified by their potential to scale rapidly and to build significant businesses. Members of the Future Fifty are identified by an experienced judging panel made up of entrepreneurs and investors in UK technology.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics technology and services with specialities in fraud prediction and prevention. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.