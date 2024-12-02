Featurespace provides fraud protection solution for IATA

IATA selected Featurespace’s Adaptive Behavioural Analytics platform, ARIC, to further protect payments between travel agents and airlines. As safer selling is a key component of IATA’s NewGen ISS the company seeks to provide customers with an additional layer of security.

The machine learning ARIC platform monitors individual behaviour and detects anomalies to manage risk and automatically identify new fraud types as they emerge.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics technology and services with specialities in fraud prediction and prevention. For more information about Featurespace, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.