Featurespace prevents payments fraud for merchants in Mexico

Featurespace is specialized in machine learning technology, and its platform, called ARIC detects anomalies in individual behaviour for fraud and risk management. The company will provide MIT with real-time merchant monitoring and protection to prevent fraud and reduce both chargebacks and false alerts. Head quartered in Cambridge, UK, the solution provider has deployed ARIC to organisations that have services or products deployed in over 180 countries. Customers include TSYS, Betfair, Vocalink Zapp, Camelot and William Hill.

“MIT” - Marketing, Ideas, and Technology - services 17,000 merchants with more than 80,000 points of sale throughout Mexico. The company was founded in 2004 and since then has developed its own payments engine to serve its core solution, known as CENTRO DE PAGOS, in addition to specific products for business segments including restaurants, schools and SMEs.