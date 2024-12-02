Featurespace lands in the US, opens headquarters in Atlanta

Born out of Cambridge University, Featurespace’s real-time adaptive behavioural analytics engine – ARIC – uses advanced machine learning to monitor individual behaviours, detecting anomalies as they happen. This reduces the volume of genuine customers facing declined transactions at the point of sale.

While there are many factors that contributed to the company’s decision to expand their footprint in the US market, the company’s primary focus has always been their customers. With offices in Cambridge and London UK, and now Atlanta, Featurespace has deployed ARIC to financial services and gaming organizations that have services or products deployed in more than 180 countries.