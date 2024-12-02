Following the announcement, The Knoble, which is an alliance of financial service professionals, law enforcement, regulators, and NGOs that aim to prevent human crime, welcomed Featurespace, a provider of enterprise AI-native technology for managing fraud and financial crime, as its latest corporate member. As part of their collaboration, the two organisations intend to advance their commitment to fighting human crime and having a positive and substantial impact on the industry, as well as individuals. Also, decreasing financial crime demands a collective effort and, with their partnership, the two organisations aim to have a substantial impact in the industry.
The Knoble and Featurespace’s objectives
According to The Knoble’s officials, by becoming a corporate member of the alliance, Featurespace is set to support its objective of developing a safer and more secure environment for transactions. Additionally, this aligns with the alliance’s mission of safeguarding the vulnerable in society and, as part of their collaboration, the two organisations aim to spread awareness about human crime via Featurespace’s global community in the financial services sector. By joining forces, Featurespace and The Knoble focus on increasing understanding among financial institutions regarding their contribution to mitigating human crimes, including human trafficking, elder financial exploitation, and scams that harm individuals physically, emotionally, psychologically, and financially.
Furthermore, representatives from Featurespace underscored that the company intends to introduce improved solutions that support the security of transactions, while also bringing its input and capabilities into the alliance to assist with mitigating fraud and human crime. Before entering the alliance, more specifically in October 2023
, Featurespace launched TallierLTM, a Large Transaction Model (LTM), aiming to enable AI applications for the financial protection of consumers. The service was developed to five fraud and financial crime professionals access to a generative LTM enhancing the differentiating process between genuine consumers and bad actors.