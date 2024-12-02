Featurespace announces partnership with Enfuce

Enfuce was seeking a fraud prevention solution for their banks, merchants and financial operators that could integrate with its cloud-based payments platform.

Powered by Adaptive Behavioral Analytics, a Featurespace invention, ARIC Risk Hub delivers real-time transaction monitoring for fraud and financial crime. This allows financial institutions to spot more fraud and suspicious activity as it happens, while also reducing genuine transactions declined.

Finland-based Enfuce offers payment, open banking and sustainability services to banks, fintechs, financial operators, and merchants.