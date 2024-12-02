Featurespace and Monavate partner





The partnership gives Monavate’s customers access to Featurespace’s fraud services, direct from the platform. Featurespace’s ARIC Risk Hub will sit alongside a suite of complementary issuing services all within a single portal. The Monavate platform will provide card issuance, processing, IBANs, data analytics, card fulfilment, and more for the E2E setup, launch and scaling of fintech-led card products.

ARIC Risk Hub’s self-learning technology gives Monavate the ability to apply adaptive machine learning models to identify fraud. With Monavate’s clients coming from markets such as crypto, NFT, and DeFi, innovative tech-led risk management is critical.

Featurespace's ARIC Risk Hub meets the transaction monitoring requirements for electronic payments, as defined in the Payment Service Directive (PSD2), and provides a platform on which fraud capabilities can be expanded across several channels to provide a single view of the entire payment journey.