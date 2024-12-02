Features Analytics to update eyeDES solution used for fraud management

Among eyeDES’ new developments we mention scoring in real-time of transactions on commodity capabilities, with scores and reasons-why delivered in milliseconds per transaction. The platform is equipped with self-managing functionalities, and is targeted to both large and mid-size financial organizations.

The platform provides a user friendly dashboard, a real management tool, enabling control across multiple channels, models switch on the run, parallel execution in production, shadow, A/B testing mode, and other operations.

Features Analytics is a Belgian company providing machine learning technology for fraud management and compliance in financial markets, offering tailored solutions to banks, acquirers, processors, and ecommerce merchants. The company is currently working with financial organizations in the US, Europe and Asia. The official announcement with the latest eyeDES developments will be made at the Money 20/20 Europe event, held in Copenhagen between June 26-28.