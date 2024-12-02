FCT teams up with digital identity service Verified.Me

FCT will integrate the Verified.Me service into its Verify+ platform, a service for lending professionals to complete identity validation and secure document transmission for direct-to-consumer lending channels, NewsWire reveals. This means that after a borrower agrees to the identity validation process, they will be guided through a workflow that integrates Verified.Me. This enables lenders to collect and validate a borrower's information from a trusted provider, such as their financial institution.

Verified.Me uses a trusted connection with existing personal identification details, including a financial institution, to help verify identities, create accounts, and access online services from other trusted organisations. The service reduces unnecessary oversharing of personal information by providing consumers the choice of when and with whom their information is shared.