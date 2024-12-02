FCA signs contract with Aiimi





According to a statement from Aiimi, the platform it is providing for the FCA will enable its staff to connect information from a diverse range of internal databases that hold information in different data formats in diverse locations, both internally and externally.

The supplier has said search results can be visualised by data and non-data specialists alike to support collaboration among colleagues and teams within the FCA. The supplier’s Insight Engine software has reportedly embedded machine learning capabilities that enable the FCA to be alerted to risks, such as UK firms showing concerning indicators.

The software will also be incorporated into the FCA’s cloud as a condition of the contract.