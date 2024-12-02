My FCA aims to help registered and authorised firms better fulfil regulatory responsibilities while improving users' experience. Previously, organisations needed to sign in to three different systems.











My FCA for organised compliance

FCA aims to become a better regulator under its new strategy and create an intuitive portal. FCA collected feedback and designed a simple, clear and user-friendly way for firms to meet their obligations.

By utilising My FCA, firms can link to regulatory returns they need to submit in RegData and attestations they need to complete in Connect and have access to notices and regulatory updates, including Regulation Round-up. They will also be able to look up rules and guidance, check their data and other firms on the Financial Services Register, and work out their annual fees.

Connect, RegData, and Online Invoicing System users who are registered for multi-factor authentication can sign in to My FCA using their existing details. Their scheduled tasks are in one place with a due date and status. Users can see what needs to be completed for their firm and when for the next 14 months. Additionally, they can navigate to and from My FCA and the systems they have access to without needing to sign in again.

Utilising My FCA is not mandatory, but the regulator highly encourages its use for the completion of scheduled tasks. For those who use it, there will be no changes in reporting and attestation deadlines, and they will continue to receive reminder emails from Connect, RegData and Online Invoicing System. More functionality and features will be added over time. Firms can use the portal Monday to Friday from 1 am to 10 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm.