



Through this move, companies across the UK are set to be able to experiment with AI, leveraging NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software. With the Supercharged Sandbox, firms can access improved data, technical expertise, and regulatory support, in turn allowing them to advance innovation. According to the FCA, the sandbox can be utilised by any financial services company looking to experiment with AI.











How will the sandbox help UK companies?

The FCA’s platform is set to assist firms who are in the discovery and experiment phase with AI, while an existing AI Live Testing service supports those further along in development and ready to leverage AI. In its new strategy, the regulator has underlined its commitment to facilitating economic growth by allowing innovation and utilising technological advances like AI.

Furthermore, commenting on the move, representatives from the FCA mentioned that the partnership with NVIDIA will support the firms wanting to test AI ideas but lack the capabilities to do so. The regulator seeks to help these companies harness AI to deliver benefits to the market and consumers while also assisting economic growth. According to NVIDIA, as AI is currently reshaping the financial sector by automatic processes, improving data analysis, and augmenting decision-making, leading to scaled efficiency, accuracy, and risk management, the FCA’s Supercharged Sandbox offers companies a secure environment where they can explore AI innovations leveraging the company’s full stack accelerated computing platform.

At the time of writing, companies could apply to leverage Supercharged Sandbox through the FCA’s website. If successful, firms were set to be able to experiment starting from October 2025.

Recently, the FCA also joined global regulators in fighting fraud against illegal finfluencers. Nine regulators from Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Italy, the UAE, and the UK focused on safeguarding social media users from illegal financial promotions from irresponsible influencers.