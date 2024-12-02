FBI reveals report of top countries which are cybercrime victims

The report is released by US-based Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3), and it excluded the US from the list. Thus, the UK is the high top with 93,796 victims of internet crimes, followed by Canada (3,721) and India (2,901).

However, the report mentions that in the US, complaints with losses exceeding USD 3.5 billion were reported. Moreover, IC3 says that frauds are being committed through text messages or even fake websites using a tactic called pharming. New Indian Express suggests that an FBI release on the IC3 report points out that 2019 did not see an increase in new kinds of frauds, but saw criminals deploying new tactics and techniques to carry out the existing scams and that they have become sophisticated in doing so.



