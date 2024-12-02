FBI, DoD biometrics experts working under the same roof

Employees at the facility work on cutting edge biometric identification and recognition technology, using human characteristics to provide law enforcement and military personnel with needed identification of criminal and national security suspects.

“The expansion from just doing fingerprints to other biometrics has emerged as the wave of the future when it comes to identity intelligence and identity management,” according to FBI Assistant Director Steve Morris. According to the source, the facility took about 10 years in planning and construction due to the exacting standards needed for a highly secure compound.

Previously reported, The FBI’s Next Generation Identification (NGI) program was awarded for Excellence in Intergovernmental Collaboration by the The American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) at the 15th Annual Excellence.Gov Awards. The event honors the best of government information technology (IT) programs demonstrating proven strategies.