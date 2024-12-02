FBI attributes US cyber-attacks to Chinese hackers

According to online media outlet reuters.com, the agency recently obtained information regarding a group of Chinese government affiliated cyber actors who routinely steal high-value information from US commercial and government networks through cyber espionage.

The Chinese embassy in Washington fired back by demanding the US agency side to stop these accusations, which, according to embassy spokesman Geng Shuang, are unfounded.

This is not the first time China is in the spotlight for cyber-attacks in North America. In July 2014, Corinne Charette, Canada’s chief information officer, declared that a Chinese state-sponsored player is responsible for a recent data breach at the National Research Council of Canada.