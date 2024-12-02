False positive security alerts may cost your business

According to a study conducted by the Ponemon Institute, enterprises spend USD 1.3 million (GBP 850,000) a year dealing with false positive cyber security alerts, which equals nearly 21,000 hours in wasted time.

In a typical week, organisations receive an average of nearly 17,000 malware alerts, yet only 19% are deemed reliable or worthy of action. This means security teams can waste time on alerts that pose no threat to their data security and which can distract them from dealing with threats that can lead to compromise.

Findings indicate that respondents believe their prevention tools miss 40% of malware infections in a typical week. In addition, 60% of respondents report that the severity of infections has increased over 2014.

Despite this, 33% of organisations revealed that they have an unstructured or ad hoc approach to handling alerts. In terms of responsibility, 40% of respondents say there is no one person or function in their enterprise accountable for the containment of malware. Only 41% of respondents say their organisation has automated tools to allow them to capture intelligence and evaluate the true threat caused by malware.