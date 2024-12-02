Fake websites created as bait for holiday shopping deals

In November 2018, researchers witnessed a significant increase in the amount of ecommerce related phishing websites being accessed directly, or from links sent via email. As part of this research, fake lookalike sites were found that attempt to impersonate legitimate online retail sites but offer significant discounts in order to incentivise people to make a payment or enter their credit card details, according to Bleeping Computer.

With Black Friday almost upon us, it is important for consumers to be aware of scams and learn how to spot them. Some advice offered by Check Point researchers include: being aware of lookalike domains that look similar to a brand's normal domain name, but may contain spelling errors or minor mistakes. Also, instead of clicking on links sent in emails, consumers are advised to use search engines to find a brand's legitimate web site and browse the deals directly on their site.