Fake bank text messages put customer data at risk

The messages say there has been some fraudulent action on the customer’s account, adding that the details now need to be updated. The customer may be asked to click a link or call a phone number to confirm your personal details, or be told that they will receive a call from the bank soon, which is followed up by a phone call from the same number.

Scammers are even using specialist software to make the sender IDs appear the same as the bank’s. This might mean they show up in the same thread as legitimate messages.

Banks will never ask you to update personal details using a link in a text message, and they will never ask you to transfer any money to a new account for fraud reasons, even if that new account is supposedly in your name.