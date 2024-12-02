Fake App Store steals money from iPhone users

The AceDeceiver malware makes users think they are buying an app on the App Store, but only deducts money from their credit card without getting them the app.

In July 2015 and February 2016, an app claiming to be a wallpaper resource passed Apple’s stringent checks to make its way to the App Store. The App would then check if users are located in China and go into the malicious mode.

Using the iTunes to iPhone app transfer option, this software acted as a fake store for app and made money from the transactions made by the users. However, the app seems to have failed to acquire the credential of the users which would have allowed the hackers to gain unlimited access to the iPhone owner’s credit card and accounts.