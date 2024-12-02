Failure rate of 12 percent for Aadhaar authentication, UIDAI reports

Thus, authenticating for government services success rate has fallen from 96.4% in 2013, to 88% in 2018, while it has actually improved for private services, such as with banks or telecoms, a presentation held by the UIDAI’s CEO to India’s Supreme Court has revealed, according to Biometric Update. The UIDAI has previously responded to reports of failed Aadhaar authentications by reiterating that alternative authentication methods are expected to be used in cases of Aadhaar failure to complete service delivery.

However, the number of Aadhaar authentication requests for government services is expected to increase when the March 31 deadline for linking the services with Aadhaar is reached, though the deadline for mandatory linking of private services with the program has been extended until the conclusion of the Supreme Court case, the online publication continues.

Nevertheless, the Aadhaar program remains on track to integrate facial recognition by July 1. Meanwhile Aadhaar continues to be dogged by allegations of breaches at third-party service providers. Interested to find out more about the pros and cons of this authentication system, Anshuman Jaswal form Kapronasia shares insights into the security and privacy concerns related to Aadhaar, which are often overlooked.