Facevalue and Pagero partner for e-invoicing and accounts receivable financing

Their collaboration aims to accelerate the growth of both companies in the global digitisation and working capital optimisation market. Every invoice exchanged with the Facevalue platform can be sent as an electronic invoice directly to the recipient's accounting system via the Pagero network, which shortens processing time. The invoice data of Pagero customers can also be transferred to Facevalue for analysis.

Facevalue's debtor finance solution does not include any fixed fees and enables customers to choose which receivables they want to sell. Facevalue then takes on the credit risk. Pagero is approved by the Dutch Peppol authority as a provider of Peppol-compatible electronic invoicing. Peppol is a framework that aims to ensure easy electronic invoicing and the secure exchange of business documents between public and private entities worldwide.