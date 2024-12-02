The technology is designed to enhance the security and accuracy of online identity verification, a process that has faced challenges due to concerns about document authenticity and data privacy. The verification software will be available as a standalone offering and as part of FaceTec's existing identity verification suite, which currently has over 1.8 billion installs worldwide, with an average of 2.6 million new installs each day.

Traditional online identity verification methods, which have been in use for over a decade, often require users to upload a photo of their ID card or take a picture with their camera. This information is typically processed by third-party Know-Your-Customer (KYC) services, raising concerns about data privacy and the accuracy of document verification. The need for a more reliable and secure solution has grown, especially with advancements in artificial intelligence.





UR Codes aim to address these challenges by storing digitally signed, immutable face data that binds the codeholder to their identity data. This technology allows for secure, two-party remote identity verification. UR Codes are scannable by standard devices and are designed to offer a privacy-protecting biometric security solution at scale.





Key features of UR Codes include:

Security and Privacy: UR Codes contain 72 bytes of digitally signed face feature vector data that cannot be reconstructed into a human-viewable image.

Cost-Effective Implementation: UR Codes use QR encoding, which is widely used and cost-effective. The stored face data can be compared to a live 3D scan for verification.

Validation and Anti-Tampering: Each scan of a UR Code verifies the digital signature provided by the encoding organization.

Flexible Storage: Multiple biometric modalities or data from multiple individuals can be encoded in a single UR Code.

Details about the solution

UR Codes enable a secure match between stored face data and a live scan, ensuring the account holder and codeholder are the same person. The use of minified face data improves matching accuracy compared to traditional photo ID methods and prevents tampering after encoding.

UR Codes can be printed on physical documents such as ID cards, diplomas, certificates, credit cards, and more, or remain digital, stored in digital wallets or on a blockchain. The technology allows for quick and secure remote verification without the need for third-party KYC/IDV services, reducing costs and potential privacy risks.

The encoding of UR Codes will remain free for government identity issuers, schools, non-profit organizations, NGOs, and humanitarian organizations, ensuring broad access to this technology.

FaceTec is a provider of 3D Face Verification technology, which is increasingly used in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification processes. Its 3D Face Verification Platform includes a range of features such as 3D face matching, liveness detection, and age estimation. The platform is designed to prevent identity fraud and unauthorized access across various sectors, including financial services, border security, and mobile payments.