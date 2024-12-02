The software enables issuing authorities such as government agencies, employers, and educational institutions to generate digitally signed UR Codes within their own secured systems. The UR Encoder Software operates within the firewall of authorised issuers, using a private encryption key to cryptographically sign each UR Code. This process ensures that the codes remain immutable, with verification enabled through a corresponding public key.

Digital identity verification with UR Codes

UR Codes store face data that is digitally signed and biometrically linked to an individual's identity, allowing secure verification using standard mobile devices and webcams. This approach supports privacy-preserving, two-party remote identity authentication on a large scale.

FaceTec offers a free, perpetual licence for the UR Encoder Software to government agencies, non-profits, and other non-commercial organisations. Additionally, companies contracted to generate UR Codes for these entities are also eligible for free licences.

A representative from FaceTec stated that significant effort had gone into the development of the UR Encoder, adding that the company aims to provide issuing authorities worldwide with a tool to enhance trust in digital identity systems.

The UR Encoder employs Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithms (ECDSA) to verify the authenticity of UR Codes. Each code is signed using the issuing authority’s private key and can be validated against its corresponding public key, ensuring that both its source and contents remain unaltered.

For commercial applications, businesses interested in using UR Codes can enter into partnerships with FaceTec to incorporate the encoding process into their systems.

This release follows FaceTec’s introduction of the Scan+Match apps, which enable identity verification by matching a scanned face to the biometric data encoded in a UR Code. These applications ensure that no biometric or personally identifiable information is stored outside the user’s device. A server-side UR Matcher SDK is scheduled for release in the coming weeks, with the Scan+Match SDKs expected in early Q2.