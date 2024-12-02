FACEPOINT joins NICE Actimize's X-Sight Marketplace

The X-Sight Marketplace is the first financial crime and compliance ecosystem that connects financial services organisations with data, applications, tools, and service providers, offering both the value of choice and the ability to reduce integration timelines.

As per Street Insider, FACEPOINT complements and facilitates NICE Actimize’s AML screening and KYC solutions by offering an alternative to traditional name-based screening. FACEPOINT uses facial recognition to disambiguate potential matches, reduce false positive rates, and identify emerging threats such as those posed by unnamed persons of interest that are not covered by watchlists. In the context of KYC screening processes, FACEPOINT offers a real-time risk mitigation solution thanks to cutting-edge image analysis.



