FacePhi's solutions available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralised repository of business applications offered by Oracle and its partners. The availability of the solutions on Oracle Cloud Marketplace will allow its users to find technology for business management.

The marketplace is a platform for Oracle customers seeking trustworthy business applications that offer corporate solutions, including those that amplify Oracle Cloud applications. Customers gain access to a variety of services to scale and modernise their workloads.

FacePhi is a Spanish technology company in the field of user identity verification, specialising in digital onboarding and biometric authentication solutions. Its solutions are implemented in multiple sectors, with a special presence in banking.