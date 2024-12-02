FacePhis biometrics to power BioConnects authentication platform

The biometrics company will enable BioConnect’s users to experience its Selphi system, a mobile and desktop facial recognition solution, which has recently attained FIDO UAF certification. FacePhi is a global facial recognition technology provider, with a strong concentration in the financial sector. Its product, Selphi, is used by banks, and the technology behind it enhances the client experience by using the camera on their mobile device to take a selfie; this then becomes their method of identification and interaction with the bank’s mobile application.

Both companies will showcase their joint solution at the upcoming Money20/20 Europe expo, where companies’ CEOs are also scheduled to participate in an expert panel discussion on multimodal biometrics in fintech.