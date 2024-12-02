FacePhi reveals biometric onboarding contract in Panama

As part of the agreement, Credicorp will use SelphID to facilitate the user experience and security of its onboarding processes through the web and iOS or Android-based mobile phones. The Spain-based biometrics company entered Panama’s financial services market in 2019 with three contracts, while Credicorp has already positioned itself as a reference agent for ecommerce and online payment transactions.

Moreover, Biometric Update reports that the company had the highest-growth value on the Spanish Stock Exchange over 2019. FacePhi also reached a series of international agreements, and arrived on the Asian market. The company attributes its stock value to those developments and projections for its biometric tech sales.