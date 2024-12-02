FacePhi powers HSBC with facial recognition tech

The biometrics system is designed to let end users authenticate themselves with a selfie, applying facial recognition software to the image captured with the user’s smartphone camera. HSBC’s use of FacePhi’s solution will begin in Argentina, where the biometrics specialist also recently inked a deal with ICBC, and Red Link, an ATM network operator. HSBC is the fifteenth bank to have embraced FacePhi’s mobile authentication solution.

In 2016, the bank implemented facial recognition and document reading technology to let users open bank accounts with a selfie. More recently, the bank launched a voice recognition system to authenticate customers over the phone.