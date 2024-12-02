FacePhi partners Entrust Datacard for biometric authentication

The joint solution will enable Entrust Datacard to offer facial recognition and an array of biometric-based identity methods to its existing clients and prospects. Banking and enterprise customers are able to layer facial recognition into the authentication workflow streamlining access to banking applications as well as employee use cases such as VPN, enterprise and cloud applications.

SelPhi, FacePhis proprietary facial recognition system, enables the user to self-authenticate by taking a ‘selfie’ while using a desktop, mobile, or tablet, making the SelPhi a cross-product, cross-platform interoperable form of identity verification.

Entrust Datacard offers solutions that range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications.

FacePhI is a company specialized in developing and marketing Face Recognition software. Their solutions particularly target mobile devices, reducing fraud in account access.