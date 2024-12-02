FacePhi expands in LATAM partnering with Naranja X





Naranja X is a fintech subsidiary of financial group Grupo Galicia, and this collaboration aims to implement SelphID for digital onboarding. Naranja X customers can use the application as a virtual wallet to send and receive money without a card. Although payment or collection can be processed with a QR code, customers can still use the Naranja card or a bank account to load money.

SelphID digital onboarding is installed on the mobile platform and is compatible with both iOS and Android operating systems. To open new accounts, clients have to take a photo of the identity document and then a selfie for cross-matching to ensure identity verification.