FacePhi, Creditel join forces for biometric digital onboarding solution





As part of the agreement, Creditel users will leverage FacePhi’s biometric solution SelphID, available for Android and iOS, to facilitate user experience and boost security when opening an account online. For authentication, the user has to take a photo of the government ID, which will be compared to a selfie the user also provides.

In April 2019, FacePhi partnered with HSBC Uruguay, a subsidiary of the HSBC Group, to provide it with biometric identification technology. On the other hand, Creditel was established in 1993 to grant cash loans by telephone and was purchased in 2012 by Grupo Santander. The company released its mobile app in 2016 as an informative tool, and an upgraded version was released in 2017 to move branch activity to customer’s mobile devices.