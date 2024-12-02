Facebooks US data transfers to be checked by Irish data protection authority

The student claims that the social media website has made his personal data available to US intelligent services and does not guarantee a sufficient level of security.

It is now up to DPC to decide whether Facebook provides an adequate level of protection or needs to be barred from allegedly transferring data to the US.

Although the company wanted to take part in the hearing, it was impossible because the DPA had already referred the case to the European Court of Justice.

The Safe Harbor data transfer agreement does not comply with the essential European right to privacy, according to the ECJ ruling.