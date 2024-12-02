Facebook's data partner LiveRamp infiltrated by hackers

The event occurred in October, when hackers commandeered the personal account of a LiveRamp employee and used it to gain access to the company's Business Manager account, thus allowing them to run ads using other people's money. Running a series of ads on LiveRamp's customer accounts on Facebook, viewers were tricked into buying fake products. One of the ads had been viewed more than 60,000 times and directed visitors to a page designed to steal people's credit card numbers.

Facebook is projected to take in USD 84 billion in revenue in 2020 from advertising. In LiveRamp's case, the hackers didn't need to target multiple accounts, but only one was enough to gain access to the customers on Facebook. LiveRamp said that the damage was contained and that it worked with Facebook to revoke unauthorised access and restore functionality to normal for customers, although the company declined to specify how many of its customers had been affected. Facebook declined to comment, as well.