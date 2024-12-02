Facebook to make two-factor authentication mandatory for high-risk accounts





The move is part of an expansion of Facebook Protect, the social networking’s security program that’s intended to protect the accounts of people who may be at particular risk. The initiative helps these accounts adopt stronger security protections by simplifying security features and providing additional security protections for accounts and Pages, including monitoring for potential hacking threats.

The program was piloted in 2018 and expanded ahead of the 2020 US election in a bid to try and stop abuse and election interference from spreading on the platform. The company is planning a further expansion in 2022.

In order to balance the protection, the tool provides against the potential consequences 2FA will first be required in places Facebook ‘has the necessary resources in place to smoothly expand’, such as the Philippines and Turkey. The company will also focus on regions where an upcoming election could create an important civic moment.