Facebook to deploy FIDO authentication

Facebook users can register a physical security key to their account so that the next time you log in after enabling login approvals, the keys support the open Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) standard hosted by the FIDO Alliance.

Brett McDowell, executive director of the FIDO Alliance, said that by adding FIDO authentication to its security portfolio, Facebook gives their users the option to enable strong authentication that is no longer vulnerable to social engineering and replay attacks using stolen shared secrets like passwords and one-time-passcodes.

Consumers who use FIDO Certified security keys with Facebook will also be able to use those same devices with a growing list of other online services that support the FIDO authentication standards, such as Google, Dropbox, Salesforce and others.