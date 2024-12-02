Facebook rolls out USD 100K grants for Internet security projects

The program is called “Secure the Internet Grants” and aims to award funding of up to USD 100,000 for innovative technologies aimed to combat phishing, detect and report abuse, improve security in emerging markets, among other focus areas.

The program encourages applicants to submit a two-page proposal detailing the practical impact their research will apply to end user, and how the grant funding will be used. Facebook is accepting proposals until March 30, 2018, and will notify recipients in May 2018. Winners will be announced at this year’s Black Hat USA conference in August 2018.

Moreover, the social network has also made significant investments to secure its own platform. In 2017, Facebook paid out nearly USD 900,000 to security researchers in bug bounties, according to Security Boulevard; and recently has acquired biometric ID verification startup Confirm.io, to minimise the presence of fake profiles on its platform.