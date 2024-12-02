Facebook restores face recognition feature for EU users

According to the source, although data authorities disabled the facial recognition feature in the EU in September 2012, European users are once again seeing the ‘tag suggest’ option after uploading a photo. However, this will only work on US-based friends who have enabled the tagging option on their accounts.

It is unclear why this feature has been reintroduced, but it can be linked to the social network having addressed the privacy issues DPA officials had with the technology in the first place.