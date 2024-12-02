Facebook patches a bug with its Messenger service

Security researchers at Checkpoint found the vulnerability in Facebooks Online Chat and Messenger app, and made the social network aware of the problem.

According to CheckPoint, the vulnerability would allow a malicious hacker to locate an identifier related to each message sent via Messenger. The attackers could then change the content of the message, and send it off to Facebooks servers.

Oded Vanunu, Head of Products Vulnerability Research at CheckPoint, said that by exploiting this vulnerability, cybercriminals could change a whole chat thread without the victim realizing. Also, the hacker could implement automation techniques to continually outsmart security measures for long-term chat alterations.