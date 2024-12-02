Facebook Messenger introduces facial recognition software

When Photo Magic is enabled Facebook Messenger will nudge you to share Photos when it detects a new picture.

The Photo Magic feature will use the same facial recognition technology used in photo tag suggestions and the standalone Moments app. If you want to opt out of the new feature, you can disable it from settings.

The facial recognition software will be deployed in the Facebook messenger application to make it convenient to share photos with family and friends. This feature scans every photo in your camera roll and then notifies you if it recognises any of your Facebook friends.