Facebook makes privacy push ahead of EUs GDPR

Furthermore, the social media platform is rolling out educational videos to enable users control who has access to their information. The videos will show users how to manage the data that Facebook uses to show them ads, how to delete old posts, and what happens to the data when they delete their account, chief privacy officer at Facebook, said in a blog post. Moreover, the company’s Chief Operating Officer announced that Facebook would be creating a new privacy centre which would put the social network’s key privacy settings in one place.

These announcements reveal Facebook’s efforts to get ready before the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) enters into force on May 25. Under GDPR, companies will be required to report data breaches within 72 hours, as well as to allow customers to export their data and delete it.

Facebook, which has more than 2 billion users worldwide, said it had never before published the principles, which are its rules on how the company handles users’ information.