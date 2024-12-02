Facebook launches Security Checkup tool to prevent account hacking

The Security Checkup feature, which currently appears for a select group, walks users through several privacy steps. The tool allows users to change their password, setup login alerts and clean up login sessions. The login session manager shows you which computers your account is logged into and it lets you end those sessions.

Depending on how users react to the Security Checkup, it may be rolled out to everyone. By bringing the attention to the security settings in the form of an interstitial pop-up window, many users will be less vulnerable to hacks. But the Security Checkup feature is currently in a testing phase.

Over the last few years, Facebook has been constantly tweaking privacy settings. Many people fear that their information is vulnerable to unwanted attention. Some Facebook users have even been fired from their jobs for posting incriminating content.

The new security feature arrives around the same time that Facebook Messenger expanded its new payments feature to New York City.