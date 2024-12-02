Facebook is given 3 months to stop tracking non-users in France

The regulator ordered the social network to stop some transfers of personal data to the US.

The French order is the first significant action to be taken against a company transferring Europeans data to the US following an EU court ruling in 2015 that struck down an agreement that had been relied on by thousands of companies, including Facebook, to avoid cumbersome EU data transfer rules.

The transatlantic Safe Harbour pact was ruled illegal last year amid concerns over mass US government snooping and EU data protection authorities said firms had three months to set up alternative legal arrangements for transferring data.

Facebook has previously said that it does not use Safe Harbour as a means of moving data to the US and has set up alternative legal structures to continue its transfers in line with EU law.

While the US and the EU agreed a new pact to replace Safe Harbour, it is not yet operational and European data protection authorities have said they need more time to decide if transatlantic data transfers should be restricted.