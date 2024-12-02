Facebook, Google and WhatsApp to boost encryption

According to The Guardian, while Whatsapp is set to roll out encryption for its voice calls in addition to its existing privacy features, Google is investigating extra uses for encryption in secure email.

Social networking giant Facebook too is working on to better protect its Messenger service. The popular messaging service Snapchat is also considering a more secure messaging system.

The US government has been fighting Apple over access to information on the iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino killers, Rizwan Farook, in December. Apple says the demands violate the companys rights.

In February, the FBI obtained a court order to force Apple to write new software that would allow the government to break into the phone. The FBI wants the software to bypass auto-erase functions on the phone. Apple has argued that the government is asking for a back door that could be exploited by the government and criminals.