Facebook buys biometric ID verification startup Confirm.io

The startup offers an API that enables companies quickly verify if someone’s government-issued identification card, like a driver’s license, is authentic. Its software allows for proof of identity for online transactions, allowing users to detect potentially fraudulent activity.

So far, Confirm.io had raised at least USD 4 million from investors, including Cava Capital, since its launch in 2015. The team and technology behind Confirm.io will be rolled into Facebook, where it could help users confirm their identities if they are locked out of their accounts after being hacked or losing their password.

In December 2017, the social media platform launched a new facial recognition-powered feature that can inform individuals when photos of them are uploaded to the social media platform without their knowledge.