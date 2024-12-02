Face Guardian introduces facial recognition image protection service

Face Guardian monitors for an individual’s face in images across the internet. Using facial recognition technology, the service provides user alerts when a duplicate instance of a protected face photo is found on the internet.

A separate remediation service is also offered for identifiable instances of image misuse, in which Face Guardian will negotiate for the removal of an image from the offending source.

Even if a name is not attached, face photos contain biometric data that can be used to reveal someone’s identity.

Users can visit Face Guardian’s website and sign up to monitor one photo for free. The photo selection is done through Facebook Connect and notifications of face matches are delivered via email.

Face Guardian is an identity theft monitoring service of Face Data, established in 2012.