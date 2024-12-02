F5 Networks introduces fraud protection solution to Asia Pacific

Customers in Financial Services, e-retail and other sectors now have access to F5’s web fraud protection solutions, part of the company’s commitment to provide application security and application protection in today’s hybrid environments.

WebSafe enables companies to protect their online customers from a range of web-based malware and online fraud that specifically target web application users.

F5 provides solutions for an application world. F5 helps organisations scale cloud, data centre, telecommunications, and software defined networking (SDN) deployments to successfully deliver applications and services to anyone at any time.