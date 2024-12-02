F5 enables global online fraud and security attacks protection

The SOC supports customers using the Silverline cloud-based application services platform by providing access to F5 security experts who monitor global layer 4-7 attack activities.

At global enterprises, in-house security teams continuously analyze threats and quickly respond to discovered malware and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) activities.

F5 provides solutions for an application world. F5 helps organizations seamlessly scale cloud, data center, telecommunications, and software defined networking (SDN) deployments to deliver applications and services to anyone, anywhere.